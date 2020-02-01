$0.32 EPS Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 320,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $26,533,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter.

AKR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 545,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,226. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.93%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.