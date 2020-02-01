$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Home Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $19.12. 643,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,071. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $257,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,813,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,625. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $8,668,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $4,907,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 147,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,372,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

