$0.44 EPS Expected for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. CommVault Systems posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVLT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In related news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 1,030,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.