$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Ares Capital also posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 294,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 205,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

