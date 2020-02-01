$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

MINI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti boosted their price target on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 313.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 32.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

MINI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. 273,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

