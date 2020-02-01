-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of ARCT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.46. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $54,964.77. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 168,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

