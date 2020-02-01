$0.67 EPS Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.26. 335,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,357. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

