$0.74 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.71. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $67.38. 420,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,229. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,092,809.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,568 shares of company stock worth $6,407,560. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

