$0.79 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. Albany International has a 1 year low of $68.24 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

