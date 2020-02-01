$0.93 EPS Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.01. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $57,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,315.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,907 shares of company stock worth $2,836,208. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $6.34 on Friday, reaching $176.49. The stock had a trading volume of 238,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.71. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

