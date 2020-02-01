0Chain Price Hits $0.0220 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market cap of $882,158.00 and $1,083.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.