0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Gatecoin, Binance and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $144.16 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,958,624 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Cobinhood, Crex24, Independent Reserve, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Livecoin, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Gatecoin, Coinone, HitBTC, AirSwap, Bittrex, Koinex, Vebitcoin, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Fatbtc, BitMart, FCoin, C2CX, Zebpay, Huobi, OTCBTC, WazirX, Gate.io, Poloniex, Hotbit, Upbit, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Liqui, Mercatox, GOPAX, Kucoin, BitBay, Iquant, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

