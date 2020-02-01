0xcert Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $376,559.00 and $99,373.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.42 or 0.05927802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024996 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034581 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010764 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.