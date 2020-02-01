$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.00. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,762,000 after purchasing an additional 134,617 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,043,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,521,000. Man Group plc grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 244,964 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 412.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. 339,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.03.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

