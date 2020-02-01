$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.10. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

NYSE AAN traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. Aaron’s has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $78.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

