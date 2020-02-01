$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

The Western Union stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,751. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 106.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

