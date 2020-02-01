$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.30. CBRE Group reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $61.98.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

