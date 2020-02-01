$1.45 EPS Expected for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $169.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.40 million. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 24.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $213.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.16. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3,372.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

