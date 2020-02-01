$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will report $1.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year sales of $5.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $6.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polarityte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other Polarityte news, Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $41,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,946 shares of company stock valued at $172,535. Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 19.5% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 50.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 29.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

