10,165 Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 107.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 17,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.73.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $381.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $282.74 and a 1-year high of $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

