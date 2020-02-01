10,499 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DexCom by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $22,575,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 290,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,422,000 after buying an additional 85,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $240.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.00. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $247.34.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,763,620. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

