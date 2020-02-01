105,937 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,167,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 17.7% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lpwm LLC owned 0.56% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 580.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.86. The stock had a trading volume of 192,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,033. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $144.99 and a 52 week high of $191.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.41.

