11,600 Shares in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.