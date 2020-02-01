$133.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) will post $133.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.95 million. Pioneer Energy Services posted sales of $141.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year sales of $577.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.76 million to $595.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $562.82 million, with estimates ranging from $521.10 million to $636.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Energy Services.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of PESX opened at $0.04 on Friday. Pioneer Energy Services has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Energy Services (PESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.