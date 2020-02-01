135,095 Shares in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,607,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $8,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,058 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,766.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814 in the last ninety days.

CHWY stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

