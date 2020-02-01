136,956 Shares in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 2.59% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTL opened at $16.68 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTL. B. Riley assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

