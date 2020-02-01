$137.21 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to announce sales of $137.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.80 million. Actuant reported sales of $271.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year sales of $590.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $594.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $607.61 million, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $617.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $23.11 on Friday. Actuant has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the third quarter valued at $443,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the third quarter valued at $3,961,000.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

