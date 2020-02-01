13,975 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000. Mastercard accounts for about 3.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Mastercard stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

