155,365 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Bought by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up 5.1% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 686.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $31.34. 302,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

