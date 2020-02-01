1,730 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,275.98. The firm has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

