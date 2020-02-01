$174.93 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will report sales of $174.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.40 million and the lowest is $171.30 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $152.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $633.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $654.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $753.55 million, with estimates ranging from $702.50 million to $808.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:NOG opened at $1.66 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

