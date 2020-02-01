19,878 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000. Apple comprises 5.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.66 and a 200 day moving average of $247.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

