1irstcoin Hits Market Cap of $59.19 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00015812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $59.19 million and approximately $116,413.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00021752 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00129949 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,199 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.