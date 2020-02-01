1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 7,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $174.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

