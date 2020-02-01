1st Source Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

1st Source has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

