22,598 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.1% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 92,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

