$23.25 Million in Sales Expected for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will report sales of $23.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. BayCom posted sales of $16.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year sales of $95.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.40 million to $96.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $98.39 million, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $98.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BayCom by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BayCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BayCom by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BayCom by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.36. BayCom has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

