$243.97 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will report $243.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.10 million and the lowest is $243.03 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $219.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $926.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.20 million to $927.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.32.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OHI opened at $41.95 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.16%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.