255,648 Shares in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 255,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Harmonic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Harmonic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.04 on Friday. Harmonic Inc has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $635.56 million, a PE ratio of -70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

