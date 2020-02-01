2,649,949 Shares in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,649,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,082,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.75% of Capri at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,034. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

