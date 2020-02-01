27,100 Shares in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in FMC by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in FMC by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

NYSE:FMC opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.