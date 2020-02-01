29,500 Shares in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,335,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,746,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,846,000 after purchasing an additional 183,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,995,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,547,000 after purchasing an additional 234,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 377,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,991. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

