$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will announce $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for YPF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. YPF reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full year sales of $13.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. YPF had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on YPF. Santander downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of YPF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of YPF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of YPF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of YPF by 99.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 19.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.49. YPF has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

