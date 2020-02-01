325,000 Shares in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 48.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $89,594.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $258,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,261,719 shares of company stock worth $243,406,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,128. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

