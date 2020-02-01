$33.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce sales of $33.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $31.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $134.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $149.75 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $151.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONM. Oppenheimer cut Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 297,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,083,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

