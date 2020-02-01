$349.11 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post $349.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.10 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $348.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $355.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 804,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 104,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $12,557,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 341,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 151,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.