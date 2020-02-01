$366.00 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce sales of $366.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.40 million and the lowest is $364.70 million. Infinera reported sales of $332.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFN. ValuEngine cut Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 44,085 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 750,287 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.37 on Friday. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

