3DCoin (3DC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $181.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. 3DCoin has a market cap of $411,413.00 and $181.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,169,810 coins and its circulating supply is 69,880,116 coins. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.