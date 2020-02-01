3DCoin Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a market cap of $427,302.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,179,722 coins and its circulating supply is 69,890,028 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

