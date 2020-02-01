$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will report $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. GAP reported sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $16.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.08 billion to $16.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in GAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in GAP by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in GAP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPS opened at $17.41 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

